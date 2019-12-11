Nick Jonas gives his Pakistani fans a shoutout
Jumanji to hit cinemas on Dec 13, 2019.
Share
NEW YORK - Hollywood star Nick Jonas gave a special greeting to his Pakistani fans in a promotion video for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. In the brief video, the singer says, “Salam Pakistan! See Jumanji: The Next Level in theatres this December.”
Here is the shoutout's video featuring Nick Jonas :
Jumanji The Next Level
Nick Jonas has a special greeting for all his Pakistani fans! See him in JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL in CINEMAS across Pakistan December 13.Posted by HKC Entertainment on Wednesday, November 6, 2019
The film comes out on December 13 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The shoutout is interesting, as Priyanka Chopra was earlier bashed for defending herself when a Pakistani woman publicly called her out for a controversial tweet when tensions were high between India and Pakistan.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019