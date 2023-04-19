Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah to star in upcoming Eid telefilm

Shamoon Abbasi, a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, made his mark in some of the country's biggest movies in the past year, and he has a lot more in store for his fans in 2022.

The upcoming telefilm is one of the highly anticipated projects, which will feature Abbasi and his wife, Sherry Shah, as the lead actors.

This telefilm will mark their first collaboration after their marriage, and Shah's comeback to television after her last appearance in the drama Rangeelay Hum in 2021. Abbasi expressed his excitement about working with Shah, describing her as a highly energetic actress and praising her comic timing.

The telefilm has been directed by Iftikhar Ahmad Usmani (Iftikhar Iffi) and written by Hassan Imam, the writer of Ishq Nahin Aasan. The star-studded cast also includes Agha Ali, Hina Altaf, Rashid Farooqui, Salina Sipra, and Farah Nadeem.

Sugar-Free Mohabbat is scheduled to release on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Aan TV. Besides this, Abbasi has two Eid plays lined up, one for Aan TV and the other for Alif TV. He has recently finished shooting for the drama Ziddi for Aan TV and is also working on a web series called Gorakh, which is based on true events and is directed and written by him.

Moreover, Abbasi has five movies lined up for release this year, namely Huey Tum Ajnabi, Daadal, Dhaai Chaal, Dehli Gate, and Rayan The Superhero.

The first two will premiere on Eid, and the rest will be released later this year. With so much on his plate, Abbasi is all set to keep his fans entertained throughout the year.