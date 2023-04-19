Search

Lifestyle

Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah to star in upcoming Eid telefilm

Maheen Khawaja 10:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah to star in upcoming Eid telefilm
Source: Instagram

Shamoon Abbasi, a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, made his mark in some of the country's biggest movies in the past year, and he has a lot more in store for his fans in 2022.

The upcoming telefilm is one of the highly anticipated projects, which will feature Abbasi and his wife, Sherry Shah, as the lead actors.

This telefilm will mark their first collaboration after their marriage, and Shah's comeback to television after her last appearance in the drama Rangeelay Hum in 2021. Abbasi expressed his excitement about working with Shah, describing her as a highly energetic actress and praising her comic timing.

The telefilm has been directed by Iftikhar Ahmad Usmani (Iftikhar Iffi) and written by Hassan Imam, the writer of Ishq Nahin Aasan. The star-studded cast also includes Agha Ali, Hina Altaf, Rashid Farooqui, Salina Sipra, and Farah Nadeem.

Sugar-Free Mohabbat is scheduled to release on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Aan TV. Besides this, Abbasi has two Eid plays lined up, one for Aan TV and the other for Alif TV. He has recently finished shooting for the drama Ziddi for Aan TV and is also working on a web series called Gorakh, which is based on true events and is directed and written by him.

Moreover, Abbasi has five movies lined up for release this year, namely Huey Tum Ajnabi, Daadal, Dhaai Chaal, Dehli Gate, and Rayan The Superhero.

The first two will premiere on Eid, and the rest will be released later this year. With so much on his plate, Abbasi is all set to keep his fans entertained throughout the year.

Maira Khan shares her experience working opposite Shamoon Abbasi

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Azaan Sami Khan reveals perks of being a star kid

10:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Are Nawal Saeed and Hassan Noor dating each other?

03:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Raghav quashes dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz Gill

10:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Saba Qamar stuns fans with timeless and chic photoshoot

05:09 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Dananeer Mobeen, Khushhal Khan to star in upcoming drama series

12:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Will Saba Qamar and Sarmad Khoosat work together again?

01:31 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: