Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah to star in upcoming Eid telefilm

Shamoon Abbasi, a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, made his mark in some of the country's biggest movies in the past year, and he has a lot more in store for his fans in 2022.
The upcoming telefilm is one of the highly anticipated projects, which will feature Abbasi and his wife, Sherry Shah, as the lead actors.
This telefilm will mark their first collaboration after their marriage, and Shah's comeback to television after her last appearance in the drama Rangeelay Hum in 2021. Abbasi expressed his excitement about working with Shah, describing her as a highly energetic actress and praising her comic timing.
The telefilm has been directed by Iftikhar Ahmad Usmani (Iftikhar Iffi) and written by Hassan Imam, the writer of Ishq Nahin Aasan. The star-studded cast also includes Agha Ali, Hina Altaf, Rashid Farooqui, Salina Sipra, and Farah Nadeem.
Sugar-Free Mohabbat is scheduled to release on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Aan TV. Besides this, Abbasi has two Eid plays lined up, one for Aan TV and the other for Alif TV. He has recently finished shooting for the drama Ziddi for Aan TV and is also working on a web series called Gorakh, which is based on true events and is directed and written by him.
Moreover, Abbasi has five movies lined up for release this year, namely Huey Tum Ajnabi, Daadal, Dhaai Chaal, Dehli Gate, and Rayan The Superhero.
The first two will premiere on Eid, and the rest will be released later this year. With so much on his plate, Abbasi is all set to keep his fans entertained throughout the year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
