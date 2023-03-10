Ushna Shah shares candid moments from her reception in latest reel

The newest bride of Lollywood, actress Ushna Shah, isn't over her intimate wedding, and so are we. The 33-year-old star recently tied the knot with professional golfer, Hamza Amin, and became the center of attention all over social media platforms — for a number of reasons. Although the Alif diva's wedding pictures and her Mughal era-inspired dress caused much trolling that led to Shah taking some time off the internet, she is back with never before seen moments from the couple's intimate wedding.
Setting the bar higher for all the newlyweds, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress introduced her husband in the sweetest ways possible with a carousel of heartwarmingly candid pictures of her Nikkah, and reception on Instagram.
The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein star wrote a lengthy caption stating, "Our forever begins. We are so grateful for the abundance of love we have received from all over the world. Please allow me to formally introduce my husband."
The Bashar Momin diva added, "His name is Hamza Amin, he is obviously very easy on the eyes, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface. He is an incredibly kind, loving, romantic, hard working, passionate, honest, witty, hilarious, intelligent, disciplined, fun and generous soul with far too many qualities to write here.. I am blessed to have him as my other half and my best friend for life.
“And they lived happily ever after,” stated the Ru Baru Ishq Tha diva.
"Like how I snuck in the Shendi reel at the end," Shah wrote to add bits of humor.
The diva has also changed her name on Instagram from Ushna Shah to Ushna Shah Amin.
Shah and Amin announced their engagement in December last year and tied the knot on February 26, 2023. The luxurious wedding was attended by Lollywood celebrities and the couple's close-knit family members.
