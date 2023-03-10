'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

Lollywood's heartthrob, Bilal Abbas Khan has made a name for himself in both the television and film industries. His performances always leave a lasting impression, and his ability to bring complex characters to life with ease has made him a fan favourite.
His impressive portfolio includes critically acclaimed dramas like Balaa, Cheekh, O-Rang Reza, Dunk, Sadqay Tumhare, and Dobara, which have garnered immense public attention and praise for his effortless acting skills.
As one of Pakistan's most sought-after actors, Bilal Abbas Khan continues to impress audiences with his diverse range of performances, and fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects.
Khan recently took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project. The talented actor shared glimpses of his upcoming drama serial, titled Ishq Murshid, which is a Moomal Entertainment production for the Hum Television Network.
The drama will be directed by Farooq Rind, who previously worked with Bilal Abbas Khan on the critically acclaimed drama, Sadqay Tumhare. Khan also tagged his co-actor, Durefishan Saleem, in the post, indicating that she will be playing a prominent role in the drama.
The drama is set to air on Hum Television Network, and fans cannot wait to see what Bilal Abbas Khan and the rest of the cast and crew have in store for them.
On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Pardes, Hangor S-131, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She also appeared in a music video with singer Asim Azhar.
Meanwhile, Khan's latest project, Kuch An Kahi, has been particularly well-received by fans and critics alike, with viewers admiring his on-screen chemistry with the talented actress, Sajal Aly.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.