'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

Lollywood's heartthrob, Bilal Abbas Khan has made a name for himself in both the television and film industries. His performances always leave a lasting impression, and his ability to bring complex characters to life with ease has made him a fan favourite.

His impressive portfolio includes critically acclaimed dramas like Balaa, Cheekh, O-Rang Reza, Dunk, Sadqay Tumhare, and Dobara, which have garnered immense public attention and praise for his effortless acting skills.

As one of Pakistan's most sought-after actors, Bilal Abbas Khan continues to impress audiences with his diverse range of performances, and fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects.

Khan recently took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project. The talented actor shared glimpses of his upcoming drama serial, titled Ishq Murshid, which is a Moomal Entertainment production for the Hum Television Network.

The drama will be directed by Farooq Rind, who previously worked with Bilal Abbas Khan on the critically acclaimed drama, Sadqay Tumhare. Khan also tagged his co-actor, Durefishan Saleem, in the post, indicating that she will be playing a prominent role in the drama.

The drama is set to air on Hum Television Network, and fans cannot wait to see what Bilal Abbas Khan and the rest of the cast and crew have in store for them.

On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Pardes, Hangor S-131, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She also appeared in a music video with singer Asim Azhar.

Meanwhile, Khan's latest project, Kuch An Kahi, has been particularly well-received by fans and critics alike, with viewers admiring his on-screen chemistry with the talented actress, Sajal Aly.