Search

Lifestyle

'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

Web Desk 10:18 PM | 10 Mar, 2023
'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project
Source: Instagram

Lollywood's heartthrob, Bilal Abbas Khan has made a name for himself in both the television and film industries. His performances always leave a lasting impression, and his ability to bring complex characters to life with ease has made him a fan favourite.

His impressive portfolio includes critically acclaimed dramas like Balaa, Cheekh, O-Rang Reza, Dunk, Sadqay Tumhare, and Dobara, which have garnered immense public attention and praise for his effortless acting skills.

As one of Pakistan's most sought-after actors, Bilal Abbas Khan continues to impress audiences with his diverse range of performances, and fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects.

Khan recently took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project. The talented actor shared glimpses of his upcoming drama serial, titled Ishq Murshid, which is a Moomal Entertainment production for the Hum Television Network.

The drama will be directed by Farooq Rind, who previously worked with Bilal Abbas Khan on the critically acclaimed drama, Sadqay Tumhare. Khan also tagged his co-actor, Durefishan Saleem, in the post, indicating that she will be playing a prominent role in the drama.

The drama is set to air on Hum Television Network, and fans cannot wait to see what Bilal Abbas Khan and the rest of the cast and crew have in store for them.

On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Pardes, Hangor S-131, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She also appeared in a music video with singer Asim Azhar.

Meanwhile, Khan's latest project, Kuch An Kahi, has been particularly well-received by fans and critics alike, with viewers admiring his on-screen chemistry with the talented actress, Sajal Aly.  

Dur e Fishan tells why she wouldn't like to work in dramas like 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir encourages self-love and acceptance in latest Insta video

04:03 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

12:13 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Sonam Bajwa turns heads with dazzling silver saree and deep-neck blouse ensemble

01:38 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

LCCI honours Zara Noor Abbas for her contribution to entertainment industry

11:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha melt hearts with latest pictures

05:48 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

03:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8, Match 27: Rilee Rossouw hits fastest ton to help Multan Sultans ...

10:52 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 10, 2023

08:00 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: