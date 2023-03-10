Pakistan hikes electricity tariff amid IMF bailout delay

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has imposed additional burden of Rs128 billion on electricity consumers in a bid to revive the IMF loan programme stalled since last year.
A surcharge of Rs76 billion will be collected from power consumers to meet a conditions of the IMF, while Rs52 billion will be charged in the wake of deferred payments.
The Ministry of power has approved a decision of the Nation Regulatory Power Authority (Nepra) to impose an additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit on power customers. The additional amount will be collected on bills from March to June. Currently, electricity consumers are paying a surcharge of 43 paisas per unit.
The surcharge will also be applicable to the K-Electric customers, said the notification issued by the ministry.
Meanwhile, the Nepra has issued a notification to Rs14.24 per unit from consumers in eight months in wake of the deferred payments. The consumers of K-Electric will bear the burden of Rs9.90 per unit.
Those consuming up to 200 units of electricity will be charged from 89 paisas Rs2, while those utilising up to 300 units will be charged 89 paisas to Rs2.75 per unit.
Separately, Nepra has increased the cost of electricity for the consumers of Karachi by Rs71 paisas per unit under fuel adjustment charges for January. The additional charges will be collected in the bills for March. For the rest of the country, electricity rate has been hiked by 48 paisas per unit in wake of the fuel adjustment for January.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/nepra-approves-additional-rs3-39-per-unit-surcharge-on-electricity-bills
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
