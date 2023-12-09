Search

Islamabad weather update: Check out the latest weather forecast for twin cities here

Web Desk
01:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update: Check out the latest weather forecast for twin cities here
Source: File Photo

Parts of the parts including federal capital Islamabad have been hit by a cold wave and the temperature dropped with the arrival of December.

In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, and it will be dry and cold weather in capital over the weekend.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Saturday, it remained sunny in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in evening as well.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 19°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at over 45 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 5km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3-4 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 129, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in northern districts. 

Smog, and fog is likely to persist in Narowal, Sialkot, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahim yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during night hours.

Karachi records coldest night of the season as mercury drops to 13.5°C

Web Desk

