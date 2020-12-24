AirSial starts domestic flights tomorrow

LAHORE - AirSial, the Sialkot based airline, is all set to launch its domestic flight operations tomorrow.

The airline, which is an Rs3.5 billion project of the members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is Pakistan’s third privately owned airline. Initially, AirSial will be relying on three Airbus A320-200s which have been leased from AerCap in Dublin.

The carrier, which aims to become the leading airline of the region, will be running scheduled flights between Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar in the first phase but plans to extend operations to the Middle East in two years.

AirSial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in December at a ceremony held in Sialkot. The PM called the launch as “a very important step for the airline industry in Pakistan.”

