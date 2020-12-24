AirSial starts domestic flights tomorrow
LAHORE - AirSial, the Sialkot based airline, is all set to launch its domestic flight operations tomorrow.
The airline, which is an Rs3.5 billion project of the members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is Pakistan’s third privately owned airline. Initially, AirSial will be relying on three Airbus A320-200s which have been leased from AerCap in Dublin.
The carrier, which aims to become the leading airline of the region, will be running scheduled flights between Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar in the first phase but plans to extend operations to the Middle East in two years.
AirSial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in December at a ceremony held in Sialkot. The PM called the launch as “a very important step for the airline industry in Pakistan.”
AirSial: PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's third ... 05:14 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan ...
CEO Sastaticket.pk Mr Shazil Mehkri remarked that the launch of Pakistan’s third private airline will give a much-needed stimulus to the local aviation industry and provide customers with more travel options.
AirSial flight tickets are now available for online booking on Sastaticket.pk which is Pakistan’s leading online travel booking portal.
In a first, Pakistan's private airline announces ... 01:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A recently launched third private airline of Pakistan AirSial has announced an exemplary initiative of ...
