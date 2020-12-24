Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit

07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
Share

The most talked-about show The Queen's Gambit took social media by storm with its intense plot and brilliant actors. The show was definitely worth the hype leaving the audience hooked to it.

The leading lady of the show Elizabeth Harmon played by Anya-Taylor Joy was a treat to watch and has been lauded for her powerful portrayal. Netizens were quick to notice her resemblance with the Zindagi Gulzar ha actress Sanam Saeed.

The Cake star's resemblance was first noticed by Pakistani journalist Maria Memon as she commented: "The woman in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix looks so much like you!"

The 35-year-old actress posted her clicks with a chessboard in front of her, mimicking Joy’s expressions in the show with a witty caption accompanying her portraits:

"Do you see it now? Or should we finish this on the board?".

Ayesha Omar also remarked under Saeed's post, "I saw it the first time I saw her!"

Maria Memon points out the uncanny resemblance ... 02:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

Sometimes celebrities can find their dopplegangers across the world and so has Sanam Saeed! Pakistani journalist Maria ...

More From This Category
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife ...
06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza ...
05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on ...
02:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Moin Akhter remembered on 70th birth anniversary
02:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Gal Gadot confirms she was part of ...
11:16 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr