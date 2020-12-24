Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
The most talked-about show The Queen's Gambit took social media by storm with its intense plot and brilliant actors. The show was definitely worth the hype leaving the audience hooked to it.
The leading lady of the show Elizabeth Harmon played by Anya-Taylor Joy was a treat to watch and has been lauded for her powerful portrayal. Netizens were quick to notice her resemblance with the Zindagi Gulzar ha actress Sanam Saeed.
The Cake star's resemblance was first noticed by Pakistani journalist Maria Memon as she commented: "The woman in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix looks so much like you!"
The 35-year-old actress posted her clicks with a chessboard in front of her, mimicking Joy’s expressions in the show with a witty caption accompanying her portraits:
"Do you see it now? Or should we finish this on the board?".
Ayesha Omar also remarked under Saeed's post, "I saw it the first time I saw her!"
