Maria Memon points out the uncanny resemblance between Sanam Saeed and The Queen's Gambit' star Ana Taylor

02:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Sometimes celebrities can find their dopplegangers across the world and so has Sanam Saeed!

Pakistani journalist Maria Memon pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Saeed and 'The Queen's Gambit' actress Ana Taylor and we can't help but notice it as well.

Commenting below the 'Cake' actor’s latest Instagram post, Memon wrote: “The woman in ‘the queen’s gambit’ on netflix looks so much like you!”

Forget doing a double take! From the confident stare to the same hair, the two phenomenal actors literally look like twins in one of the pictures!

Do you think the same? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

