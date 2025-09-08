Pakistan Navy Day honors 1965 War Heroes, legendary Operation Somnath

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is celebrating Navy Day with pride and passion, saluting fearless sailors who rewrote history in the 1965 war by daring to challenge a far stronger enemy and striking deep into its territory.

At heart of these celebrations lies legendary Operation Somnath, when Pakistan Navy warships thundered into action, targeting New Delhi, crippling its communication systems. The strike stunned enemy and became a symbol of unmatched naval audacity.

Adding to the glory, the mighty PNS Ghazi emerged as a game-changing deterrent, haunting enemy waters and cementing Pakistan’s superiority at sea.

President’s Tribute

President Asif Ali Zardari said Naval Force remained nation’s steel shield in the oceans, combining courage with professionalism.

He commended martyrs whose sacrifices lit up a golden chapter in history, saying their courage continues to fuel the nation’s resolve. Operation Somnath, he reminded, stands as a timeless inspiration for generations of naval warriors.

PM’s Message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saluted indomitable spirit of Navy, saying that its history is carved in tales of heroism. He called Operation Somnath a decisive blow that shattered the enemy’s sense of security, laying the foundation for Pakistan’s unwavering defence of its maritime sovereignty.

The premier stressed that today’s Navy is not just fighting force but also driver of the blue economy, a protector of trade routes, and a global ambassador through peace missions and disaster relief operations.

From thunder of guns in 1965 to safeguarding sea lanes in modern times, the Pakistan Navy stands tall as a guardian of the seas and a source of national pride.