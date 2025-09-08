Pentagon picks first Muslim to lead Iron Dome Defence Program

WASHINGTON – A historic appointment in Washington as first Muslim officer, Brigadier General Shariful M. Khan has been picked to lead the US Missile Shield.

Khan’s appointment marks a historic step for diversity in the US military while placing a highly skilled leader at the helm of a program essential to safeguarding America and its allies.

Bangladeshi-born Muslim officer Brigadier General Shariful M. Khan has been named Director of Staff for Pentagon’s Golden Dome initiative, which remains US classified missile defense system often likened to Israel’s Iron Dome.

Khan, who hailed from Bangladesh, now leads one most critical defense projects, overseeing strategy, policy, and partnerships with top universities, defense contractors, national labs, and government agencies to develop cutting-edge missile defense systems.

He brings decades of experience to the coveted role. A graduate of US Air Force Academy, Khan previosuly had exposure to space operations, and satellite missions. He commanded elite units, including 379th Space Range Squadron and the 310th Space Wing, managing nearly 1,500 personnel.

Twice deployed to the Middle East, including Operation Silent Sentry in 2007, Khan also served in top roles at the Pentagon, U.S. Space Force, and Office of the Secretary of Defense. His service has earned him prestigious awards such as the Legion of Merit and Defense Meritorious Service Medal.