IN PICS: Blood Moon lights up Pakistani Skies during Lunar Eclipse

LAHORE – Skies across Pakistan and parts of world lit up with spectacular celestial show as lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, stunned viewers from Lahore to Karachi. The eclipse started at 8:29pom, with partial eclipse ending at 12:56 AM and final phase concluding around 2am.

The highlight of night came between 10:31pm and 11:52pm, when the full moon turned a striking reddish hue, a sight that drew crowds to open areas and rooftops across the country.

Blood Moon Pakistan 2025

🌑 آج دنیابھر میں چاند گرہن ہو چکا ہے۔

یہ اللہ کی ایک نشانی ہے، ہمیں استغفار اور دعا کی طرف متوجہ کرتی ہے۔ 🤲 دعا برائے چاند گرہن:

اللّٰهُ أَكْبَر، اللّٰهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لَنَا وَارْحَمْنَا، وَثَبِّتْ قُلُوبَنَا عَلَى دِينِكَ، وَتَقَبَّلْ تَوْبَتَنَا وَصَلَاتَنَا pic.twitter.com/qCytR2BjE0 — Balochistan News (@balochisnews012) September 7, 2025

🌑 آج دنیابھر میں چاند گرہن ہو چکا ہے۔

یہ اللہ کی ایک نشانی ہے، ہمیں استغفار اور دعا کی طرف متوجہ کرتی ہے۔ 🤲 دعا برائے چاند گرہن:

اللّٰهُ أَكْبَر، اللّٰهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لَنَا وَارْحَمْنَا، وَثَبِّتْ قُلُوبَنَا عَلَى دِينِكَ، وَتَقَبَّلْ تَوْبَتَنَا وَصَلَاتَنَا pic.twitter.com/qCytR2BjE0 — Balochistan News (@balochisnews012) September 7, 2025

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan at 10:27pm pic.twitter.com/3Stx7WtnGi — iffi (@iffiViews) September 7, 2025

#WATCH: Rare “Blood Moon” lunar eclipse lights up Pakistani skies as stargazers gather to witness celestial spectacle, seen across Asia, Africa and Europe, says SUPARCO https://t.co/KrLIEKPA81 pic.twitter.com/4UIwV4VnLo — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) September 7, 2025

The peak of the eclipse, or maximum phase, occurred at 11:12 PM, when the moon was completely engulfed in Earth’s shadow, creating the iconic “blood moon” effect.

This rare astronomical event lasted for about 1 hour and 21 minutes, as the Earth perfectly aligned between the Sun and Moon, casting its shadow and temporarily darkening the lunar surface.

Citizens from major cities across Pakistan turned their eyes skyward, capturing photos and sharing the awe-inspiring moment with friends and family. Such celestial events remind us of vastness and beauty of the universe, inspiring wonder and curiosity across generations.