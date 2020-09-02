Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper areas today

12:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper areas today
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Met department has forecasted more rain-wind/thundershowers for Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today (Wednesday). 

According to the met department, heavy showers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir while hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan.

The monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to reach upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

More rain-wind/thundershowers likely to hit Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Thursday. 

More From This Category
Two killed in Khushab roof collapse incident 
02:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain related incidents claims five lives in KP
12:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper ...
12:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Pakistan beat England by five runs in 3rd T-20
11:01 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
Bilateral relations between Japan, Pakistan will ...
10:25 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi on Friday to announce ...
09:59 AM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post
04:13 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr