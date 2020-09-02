Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper areas today
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Met department has forecasted more rain-wind/thundershowers for Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today (Wednesday).
According to the met department, heavy showers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir while hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan.
The monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to reach upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.
More rain-wind/thundershowers likely to hit Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Thursday.
- Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in ...04:13 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Jibran Nasir is Mansha Pasha’s “favourite person”05:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020