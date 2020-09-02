Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper areas today

ISLAMABAD – The Met department has forecasted more rain-wind/thundershowers for Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today (Wednesday).

According to the met department, heavy showers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir while hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan.

The monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to reach upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

More rain-wind/thundershowers likely to hit Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Thursday.