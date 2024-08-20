Rain turns weather pleasant in Karachi

KARACHI – Clouds have been hovering over Karachi since morning, accompanied by strong winds and light to heavy rain, making the weather pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rain is expected to continue throughout the day in Karachi, with a possibility of light rain over the next three days under partly to fully cloudy skies.

Sea breezes have resumed in the city, with wind speeds possibly exceeding 30 kilometers per hour.

The minimum temperature recorded today was 27.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has released rainfall data so far, showing 3 mm of rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 0.8 mm in Met Complex, and 0.6 mm in North Karachi.