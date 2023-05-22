Traveling to Italy? Here's what you need to know about floods affecting the country

MILAN - If you are also planning to travel to Italy, you should be aware of the fact that devastating foods are wrecking the country's northern parts.

In the backdrop of the floods, people are being advised to limit their travels in northern Italy as devastating floods have killed at least 14 people and forced 36,000 to evacuate their homes.

The country has been devastated by torrential downpour as rains have affected the region of Emilia-Romagna. The severity of floods can be gauged from the fact that rivers have burst their banks, submerging entire towns. The devastation has made some villages and hamlets entirely inaccessible, prompting authorities to issue alerts.

'Apocalyptic' floods and landslides have also caused havoc in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia and experts are warning that climate-related disasters are increasing in southern Europe.

In the region’s capital city of Bologna, the tourist board has advised citizens to limit their travel to essential journeys only.

Several countries have issued travel warnings including the UK government which has said:

“It is advised to stay away from riverbanks and green areas affected by flooding. Traffic, including between Bologna and Rimini, is likely to be affected.”

A major sporting event, the Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled with travelers changing plans.

As far as Bologna Airport is concerned, it is unaffected and flights are arriving and departing as per standard schedule; however, fruit production can be affected as per farm lobby Coldiretti.

The floods have forced climate activists to pour charcoal into the waters of Rome's most famous fountain Trevi Fountain (also called Fontana Di Trevi), drawing attention towards the need of measures to take actions against climate change disasters.

The activists are calling on authorities to put a halt to public subsidies to fossil fuels. They advocate that the climate crisis is the reason for the latest flash floods in the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima a day earlier than scheduled to respond to flooding.

“I have decided to come back to Italy. Frankly, I can’t stay so far away from Italy at such a difficult time. After two days and more away, my conscience requires me to come back,” she told newsmen.