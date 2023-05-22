Search

Pakistan

Another PTI leader from Punjab quits party 'over May 9 incidents'

Web Desk 10:42 PM | 22 May, 2023
Source: Facebook

Former Punjab minister for religious affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Monday announced his decision to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).  

He annonced his decision while speaking at a press conference at the Gujranwala Press Club. 

Even though he totally backed the PTI, he said. But, he continued, "What happened on May 9 hurt me and the residents of my Zafarwal constituency badly. As a result, I dissociate myself from the party."   

According to Saeedul Hassan Shah, the residents of Zafarwal have always respected the Pakistan Army. He urged all political parties to consider interest of the country. 

Pakistan

