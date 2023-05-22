Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane win hearts with latest Instagram post

Speculations surrounding the relationship of Lollywood's favourite couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane had reached their peak as the couple had not been seen together for several months.

However, both Saeed and Hocane have consistently addressed these rumours, asserting that their relationship remains intact. Recently, their fans received a delightful surprise when the couple made a joint appearance, putting an end to the speculations.

Taking to Instagram, the talented singer posted a candid picture of the couple, showcasing their warm smiles and genuine love for each other.

"Dil ye mera tere dil se ja mila hai ❤️" captioned the Sajna crooner.

The image spread like a wildfire across social media platforms. Fans were relieved to see the couple together, reaffirming their belief in the strength of their bond.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat and Meri Shehzadi. Saeed was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.