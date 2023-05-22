Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane win hearts with latest Instagram post

Speculations surrounding the relationship of Lollywood's favourite couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane had reached their peak as the couple had not been seen together for several months.
However, both Saeed and Hocane have consistently addressed these rumours, asserting that their relationship remains intact. Recently, their fans received a delightful surprise when the couple made a joint appearance, putting an end to the speculations.
Taking to Instagram, the talented singer posted a candid picture of the couple, showcasing their warm smiles and genuine love for each other.
"Dil ye mera tere dil se ja mila hai ❤️" captioned the Sajna crooner.
The image spread like a wildfire across social media platforms. Fans were relieved to see the couple together, reaffirming their belief in the strength of their bond.
On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat and Meri Shehzadi. Saeed was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
