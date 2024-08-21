Search

Pakistan set to introduce new currency notes; check expected launch date

05:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the plan of replacing all currency notes of the country in this year. 

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed told Senate's Standing Committee on Finance in a meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

The governor stated that the central bank is moving forward with replacing all notes. The process of replacing the notes is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

We are preparing to introduce new polymer currency notes. In the first phase, there is a proposal to introduce one currency note on polymer paper for testing its security features, lifespan and other factors. “This will be prepared and sent to the Cabinet for approval,” he said. 

He also noted that a number of advanced features have been introduced in the world for preventing counterfeit notes. 

The SBP governor said if the trial is successful, other currency notes will also be replaced over the time, adding that the central bank might not issued them if new currency notes failed the test. 

Committee member Mohsin Aziz suggested that the Rs5,000 currency note is contributing to corruption and it should be discontinued. 

The SBP governor replied that there is no proposal currently under consideration to discontinue the Rs5,000 note. 

Expected Launch Date of New Currency Notes in Pakistan

The governor told the Senate committee that the process of replacing the currency notes will be completed by December 2024. However, he did not give any date in this regard.

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

