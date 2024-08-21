Pakistan set to introduce new currency notes; check expected launch date

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the plan of replacing all currency notes of the country in this year.
SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed told Senate's Standing Committee on Finance in a meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.
The governor stated that the central bank is moving forward with replacing all notes. The process of replacing the notes is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
We are preparing to introduce new polymer currency notes. In the first phase, there is a proposal to introduce one currency note on polymer paper for testing its security features, lifespan and other factors. “This will be prepared and sent to the Cabinet for approval,” he said.
He also noted that a number of advanced features have been introduced in the world for preventing counterfeit notes.
The SBP governor said if the trial is successful, other currency notes will also be replaced over the time, adding that the central bank might not issued them if new currency notes failed the test.
Committee member Mohsin Aziz suggested that the Rs5,000 currency note is contributing to corruption and it should be discontinued.
The SBP governor replied that there is no proposal currently under consideration to discontinue the Rs5,000 note.
The governor told the Senate committee that the process of replacing the currency notes will be completed by December 2024. However, he did not give any date in this regard.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
