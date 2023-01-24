Pakistan ranks 180 out of 190 countries in terms of fiscal revenue to GDP ratio

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund has placed Pakistan at the 180th spot out of 190 countries in terms of the ratio of fiscal revenue to GDP.

The South Asian country, which is facing economic woes due to depleting foreign exchange reserves, has fiscal revenue to GDP ratio at 12.1 percent.

Among other countries in the region, Bangladesh ranked 183rd with a ratio of 9.6% while Sri Lanka fiscal revenue to GDP ratio recorded at 8.8% and Iran's at 8.3%. Somalia was ranked lowest at 190th with 7% in the list.

Among the countries with a high ratio, Libya is on the top of the list with 68.2%, followed by Norway 63.7%, Kuwait 54.9%, France 53.3% and Finland 51.9%.