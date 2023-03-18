Viral Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash for celebrating Holi

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame with her dance video on the vintage Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.

Recently, she was captured on video celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, following in the footsteps of Shaan Shahid's model niece, Nataliya. Holi is a widely celebrated festival among both Hindus and Muslims, with many Muslims around the world joining in on the festivities.

In the viral video, Ayesha can be seen wearing a black jacket and a white t-shirt, with a mask covering her face. She is seen enjoying the colourful festivities with her friend, who is applying pink colour to her face and neck while music plays in the background.

While many celebrities celebrate Holi in their own unique ways, Ayesha faced criticism from netizens for celebrating a non-Muslim festival. The enraged netizens expressed their opinions through comments, criticising her for partaking in the festivities.

On the work front, Ayesha has been making waves with her modelling career. The social media sensation has made an appearance in a music video for the song Badal Se Gaye, by a local singer named ZK.