SBP receives another tranche of $500 million from China

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has received another tranche of $500 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a tweet said that it will shore up foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan which is facing dire shortage of dollars. The amount has been received as part of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s approved loan worth $1.3 billion.
Earlier this month, Pakistan sealed a $1.3 billion rollover from China at a crucial time when the South Asian country left with less than one month import cover.
The country of over 220million, which is a $350 billion economy, is facing a massive economic meltdown, with a balance of payment crisis and depleting forex reserves. The country is looking for external financing inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly nations.
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
