Lahore students back to Schools from September 1 after prolonged summer vacations

LAHORE – Schools in Lahore will reopen on September 1 after closures caused by heavy rains and floods.

According to the DC’s notification, all schools will resume classes except those in flood-affected zones or buildings currently serving as relief camps, which will remain closed until further notice.

Parents and students have been advised to stay in regular contact with school administrations for updates. The district administration emphasized that all institutions must strictly follow guidelines issued by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall continued across Lahore and nearby areas today, raising concerns over waterlogging in low-lying neighborhoods. The Meteorological Department has forecast further downpours over the next 24 hours.