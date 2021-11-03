T20 World Cup: Green Shirts win hearts by visiting Namibia’s dressing room after thrilling match

DUBAI – Men in Green won the hearts of fans and cricket lovers all around the world with their positive gestures as they visited the Namibian dressing room to encourage the Erasmus-led squad for a combative approach.

In a clip shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistani team visited the dressing room of the opponents after defeating them with a convincing defeat in the ICC tournament being held in the UAE.

The viral video featured the Pakistani cricketers, along with a board official, who can be seen entering the dressing room. Both sides exchanged encouraging words after an exciting game. Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Fakhar Zaman can be seen cheering up the Namibian team after a thrilling fixture.

PCB official told the Namibian team they have done a great job so far by playing dazzling cricket. Pakistani cricketers also interacted with the Namibian players. Shaheen also hugged David Wiese and wished him good luck while ‘The Professor’ shared some helpful tips with the Namibian side.

‘The Eagles’ lost the game while they gave their best to match the Pakistani side with Wiese notching 43 not out and Craig Williams scoring 40.

Namibia played the game with a positive approach as they continued fighting till the end of the match, disallowing Shaheens to have any walkover.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani side continued its winning streak in the T20 World Cup and become the first team to reach the semi-finals. The Green Shirts beat Namibia by 45 runs in Abu Dhabi, with brilliant half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam.