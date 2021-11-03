Lahore court orders police to register FIR against PTI Minister
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – A Sessions Court in the provincial capital has ordered legal action against ruling party minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed for allegedly attempting to occupy land illegally.

Reports in local media said the Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz issued the order against Rasheed and nine others at the plea of the citizen. The court directed law enforcers to lodge a first information report (FIR) against all accused.

The complainant, Abid Ansaar Khan, moved the local court seeking registration of a case against Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed as cops failed to take any action on his complaint in wake of the latter’s political affiliation.

The court remarked that the concerned officer despite having been approached by the petitioner has not discharged his statutory duties stipulated under section 154 of Cr.P.C. prima facie a cognisable offence is made out from the allegations of the petitioner against the proposed accused.

After the registration of the case, the court ordered the investigation officer to probe and cause arrest the accused in the case.

Khan, in his application, said he first moved the local police station for the registration of FIR against Zahid Gujjar, Sufi Abdul Ghani, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and six other suspects but the police officials did not act on his complaint.

The complainant told the court that he owned land situated at Hidayatullah Mustafa Town Scheme in Lahore. The building plan of the suit property was approved by the LDA and the petitioner is carrying out the construction work over the said property as per sanctioned building plan but the PTI Minister along with others tried to occupy the plot and threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab Minister trashed the allegations, saying a few months back an overseas Pakistani visited him and requested to get his occupied plot vacated. He said a smear campaign had been launched against him on social media implying that he was involved in occupying land.

