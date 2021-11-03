23 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in AJK’s Rawalakot
RAWALAKOT – A bus, which was on its way from Sudhanoti district’s Baloch town to Rawalpindi, fell into the gorge near Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot on Wednesday.
Reports quoting Rawalakot deputy commissioner said at least 23 people lost their lives in the accident while nearly many suffered injuries.
Reports said the accident took place when a passenger coach, carrying around 30 passengers including children.
آزاد کشمیر کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا حادثہ— AKLM_0FFICIAL_URDU (@AKLM_0FFICIAL) November 3, 2021
راولاکوٹ سے کوٹلی آنے والی بس کا المناک حادثہ۔22 سے زائد افراد کے جانبحق ہونے کی اطلاع
اللہ جاں بحق افراد کی مغفرت فرمائے اور زخمیوں کو صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے آمین pic.twitter.com/mjg3aIW4OI
Meanwhile, Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. AJK premier also directed concerned officials to speed up the rescue operation.
As per details, dead bodies have been retrieved while the injured included women and children were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Pallandri.
