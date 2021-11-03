Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs6,500

LAHORE – Amid the increase in the demand for two-wheelers, Atlas Honda has hiked the prices of its bikes for the seventh time in 2021.

A notification issued by the automobile giant stated a surge up to Rs 6,500. The new prices are effective from November 1, 2021.

Atlas Honda increased the price of Honda CD70, the highest selling bike in the country, from Rs90,900 to Rs94,900 – an increase of Rs4,000 – whereas the updated price of CD70 Dream rose Rs5,000 to Rs101,500.

The company increased the prices of Pridor, CG125, and CG125SE up to Rs5,000. The new prices are Rs130,500, Rs152,500 and Rs182,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company’s top-of-the-line bikes Honda CB125F and CB150F prices have gone up to Rs6,500. These variants will now be selling for Rs218,500 and Rs273,500, respectively.

The company also increased prices in October for the sixth time when the CD70 price was set at Rs90,000 after an Rs4,000 addition.

A motorbike dealer speaking with a news outlet said that the recent surge occurred in wake of an increase in raw materials prices. The production cost has also gone up as the dollar rate earlier touched Rs175, he said.

A report cited that the prices of two-wheelers have gone up by 60 percent in the last two years.