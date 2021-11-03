Rally racer Salma Khan’s truck crushes biker to death in Islamabad
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Rally racer Salma Khan’s truck crushes biker to death in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – A pickup truck of Pakistani female rally driver Salma Marwat Khan crushed a man to death and injured the other in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the vehicle driven by Salma Khan hit a motorcycle near F-11 Markaz. She managed to escape from the scene after the accident, per reports.

A man who came under the Khan’s vehicle died on the spot while the other is in critical condition at PIMS Hospital. The deceased is identified as Shabir Ahmed, 31, while Hamza suffered injuries in the accident.

After being informed, the rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the medical facility. 

A case was lodged at Shalimar police station on the complaint of the deceased’s father who demanded the authorities to bring the culprit to justice. 

The FIR stated that the speeding vehicle was being driven by an unidentified woman while the driver woman also suffered injuries and later managed to escape from the spot. Further investigations are underway.

Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s ... 09:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least four people crushed to death in a tragic accident at G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway in the ...

More From This Category
Zoya Nair reveals terrifying details about why ...
03:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs6,500
12:51 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
PM Imran to unveil ‘historic relief package’ ...
12:28 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
23 killed, several injured as bus falls into ...
12:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Lahore court orders police to register FIR ...
10:56 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Green Shirts win hearts by ...
10:28 AM | 3 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nair reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling on motorway
03:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr