Rally racer Salma Khan’s truck crushes biker to death in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A pickup truck of Pakistani female rally driver Salma Marwat Khan crushed a man to death and injured the other in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the vehicle driven by Salma Khan hit a motorcycle near F-11 Markaz. She managed to escape from the scene after the accident, per reports.

A man who came under the Khan’s vehicle died on the spot while the other is in critical condition at PIMS Hospital. The deceased is identified as Shabir Ahmed, 31, while Hamza suffered injuries in the accident.

After being informed, the rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the medical facility.

A case was lodged at Shalimar police station on the complaint of the deceased’s father who demanded the authorities to bring the culprit to justice.

The FIR stated that the speeding vehicle was being driven by an unidentified woman while the driver woman also suffered injuries and later managed to escape from the spot. Further investigations are underway.