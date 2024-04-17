Search

World

BCCI's shocking decision on Kohli's T20 World Cup fate

Web Desk
08:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Virat Kohli

In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on star batter Virat Kohli's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Amidst growing speculation surrounding Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad and criticism over his strike rate, the recent match where Kohli registered the slowest century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had intensified the debate.

Reports emerged suggesting that Kohli might not be included in the Indian squad for the World Cup, sparking discussions within the BCCI.

However, it now appears that the BCCI has decided to include Virat Kohli in the squad for the T20 World Cup and also consider him for the opening position.

According to a report by the Indian newspaper Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has finalized the decision to include Kohli in the squad for the World Cup, set to commence in the United States and the West Indies in June.

Kohli's participation in the mega event was discussed in a meeting between the selection committee comprising captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Virat Kohli, known for his stellar batting career, has also displayed commendable performance as an opener, boasting an average of 57 in nine international matches, with 400 runs to his credit. He has also opened for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

It is worth noting that the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in June, with matches taking place in the United States and the West Indies. The final squads for the T20 World Cup are expected to be announced soon.

