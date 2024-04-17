KPK matric exams 2024 begin tomorrow with unprecedented unity

In an unprecedented move set to change educational standards, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is all set to start its matriculation exams tomorrow, starting a new era in academic assessment. Led by Professor Nasrullah Yousufzai, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, all eight boards in the province will align their exam schedules, making history.

This significant effort is expected to involve a huge 881,000 students, including an impressive 305,108 girls. Notably, BISE Peshawar alone is managing 178,335 students, with 61,879 girls taking part.

To accommodate the large number of students, KPK has set up 3,528 exam centers across the province. Using modern technology to ensure the exams are fair, these centers have hidden cameras to prevent any cheating.

The decision to have a unified exam approach, along with using the same exam papers for all boards, shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's strong commitment to improving education. As the province starts this new journey in education reform, everyone is watching the promising students who will take their matriculation exams tomorrow.