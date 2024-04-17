Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

KPK matric exams 2024 begin tomorrow with unprecedented unity

Web Desk
10:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
KPK

In an unprecedented move set to change educational standards, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) is all set to start its matriculation exams tomorrow, starting a new era in academic assessment. Led by Professor Nasrullah Yousufzai, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, all eight boards in the province will align their exam schedules, making history.

This significant effort is expected to involve a huge 881,000 students, including an impressive 305,108 girls. Notably, BISE Peshawar alone is managing 178,335 students, with 61,879 girls taking part.

To accommodate the large number of students, KPK has set up 3,528 exam centers across the province. Using modern technology to ensure the exams are fair, these centers have hidden cameras to prevent any cheating.

The decision to have a unified exam approach, along with using the same exam papers for all boards, shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's strong commitment to improving education. As the province starts this new journey in education reform, everyone is watching the promising students who will take their matriculation exams tomorrow.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

KPK matric exams 2024 begin tomorrow with unprecedented unity

07:56 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

NADRA introduces prompt CNIC delivery: Get your ID card in just 15 ...

07:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Nawaz Sharif’s former security guard indicted for spitting on woman

07:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Honda City 1.5 latest price for Lahore April 2024

06:33 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Dr Qibla Ayaz steps down as CII chairman

05:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

X banned as company fails to address Pakistan’s concerns, IHC told 

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

KPK matric exams 2024 begin tomorrow with unprecedented unity

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: