Pakistan

Pakistan Army 'initiates inquiry' against ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed over land grabbing claims

10:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Faiz Hameed

Pakistan Army has initiated an inquiry against retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in response to allegations raised by the owner of a private housing society, local media reported on Wednesday.

Samaa, while quoting its sources, reported that the Army has constituted an inquiry committee, chaired by a Major General, to investigate the accusations against Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed. The inquiry will be conducted on directives from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Genesis of the Inquiry

The genesis of the inquiry lies in a petition filed by the owner of a private housing society, detailing incidents allegedly involving Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and his associates.

The petitioner claimed that in May 2017, Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials raided the society's office and a resident's home, seizing valuables including gold, diamonds, and cash in connection with a terrorism case.

According to the petitioner, efforts were made by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's brother to mediate the situation following an acquittal. Subsequently, the then-ISI chief Hameed purportedly communicated through a brigadier in the army, offering to return some items seized during the raid but retaining a significant portion of gold and cash.

Furthermore, the petitioner alleges coercion by retired ISI officials to pay a substantial sum of cash and sponsor a private television network. Names of other individuals allegedly involved in the affair were also mentioned in the petition.

Court Proceedings

During court proceedings, it was revealed that the matter had been previously addressed by the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court, and that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the destruction of relevant records.

The Supreme Court, however, suggested that the petitioner pursue the matter through appropriate channels, indicating that civil or criminal courts could address allegations of malicious prosecution.

The court also noted discrepancies in the handling of proceedings related to the housing scheme under former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Relief for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Faizabad sit-in case probe

Faizabad Sit-In Investigation: Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed gets clean chit

Earlier on April 16, the inquiry commission assigned to investigate the Faizabad dharna (sit in) incident has cleared former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed and former Punjab Rangers director general Major General (r) Azhar Naveed Hayat of any wrongdoing.

This commission, established by the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the 2017 sit-in at Faizabad led by former Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, found no evidence supporting allegations of distributing money among protest participants against either former military officer.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Hamid, who was heading ISI’s counterintelligence wing at the time of the protest, had been authorized by the then-army chief and ISI director general to sign an agreement as an arbitrator. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had also consented to Hamid signing the accord on November 25, 2017, leading to the dispersal of the demonstrators.

The commission, chaired by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police officer Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah and comprising senior PAS official Khushhal Khan and former inspector general Tahir Alam, recommended taking legal action against individuals based on the federal government and Punjab's findings. It also suggested reinstating cases against the TLP during the dharna.

The 149-page report contains statements from various individuals, including Abbasi, Shehbaz Sharif, Iqbal, current IB head Fawad Asadullah, former ISI chief Hamid, ex-Intelligence Bureau chief Aftab Sultan, former Punjab IG Arif Nawaz, and former Punjab Rangers DG Maj Gen (retd) Azhar Naveed.

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

