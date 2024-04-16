Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Relief for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Faizabad sit-in case probe

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2024
Relief for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Faizabad sit-in case probe
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - In its report to the government and apex court, Faizabad Sit-In Inquiry Commission suggests that there was no valid evidence of any institution's involvement in the infamous sit-in.

The report said former intelligence chief General (r) Faiz Hameed worked in accordance with the government's instructions. 

The commission, led by former AIG KP Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah and including former IG Tahir Alam and Khushhal Khan, submitted its 243-page report to the Supreme Court and the government.

It pinned responsibility for failing to disperse the sit-in to then Shehbaz Sharif-led government in province, although Sharif the current PM, was not named in the report.

The report found no concrete evidence linking former DG ISI Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and former DG Rangers Maj Gen Naveed Azhar Hayat to the sit-in.

The report includes statements from various officials, including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, current IB chief Fawad Asadullah, former ISI DG Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, former IB chief Aftab Sultan, former Punjab IG Arif Nawaz, and former Rangers DG Lt Gen (R) Naveed Azhar Hayat, were included in the report.

It was noted that the Punjab government failed to take action against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan TLP to maintain its electoral support.

Notably, only former PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam provided a statement against Hameed.

The commission recommended the development of a code of conduct for intelligence agencies, with the Intelligence Bureau being designated for internal security matters and military intelligence advised to refrain from involvement in civilian affairs.

Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:22 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

KP follows Punjab, fixes roti price at Rs15

09:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Relief for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Faizabad sit-in case probe

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

09:51 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

WHO sounds alarm over contaminated Pakistani cough syrups

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

11:52 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Petrol price increased by Rs4.53, diesel Rs8.14 per litre in Pakistan

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

03:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 11th class Roll Number Slip 2024 download

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

01:54 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: