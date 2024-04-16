Relief for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Faizabad sit-in case probe

ISLAMABAD - In its report to the government and apex court, Faizabad Sit-In Inquiry Commission suggests that there was no valid evidence of any institution's involvement in the infamous sit-in.
The report said former intelligence chief General (r) Faiz Hameed worked in accordance with the government's instructions.
The commission, led by former AIG KP Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah and including former IG Tahir Alam and Khushhal Khan, submitted its 243-page report to the Supreme Court and the government.
It pinned responsibility for failing to disperse the sit-in to then Shehbaz Sharif-led government in province, although Sharif the current PM, was not named in the report.
The report found no concrete evidence linking former DG ISI Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and former DG Rangers Maj Gen Naveed Azhar Hayat to the sit-in.
The report includes statements from various officials, including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, current IB chief Fawad Asadullah, former ISI DG Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, former IB chief Aftab Sultan, former Punjab IG Arif Nawaz, and former Rangers DG Lt Gen (R) Naveed Azhar Hayat, were included in the report.
It was noted that the Punjab government failed to take action against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan TLP to maintain its electoral support.
Notably, only former PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam provided a statement against Hameed.
The commission recommended the development of a code of conduct for intelligence agencies, with the Intelligence Bureau being designated for internal security matters and military intelligence advised to refrain from involvement in civilian affairs.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
