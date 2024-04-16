WHO sounds alarm over contaminated Pakistani cough syrups

ISLAMABAD - World Health Organization has sounded an alarm about contaminated batches of surups containing propylene glycol, a solvent that caused deaths in children in several countries.

WHO caution comes after Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a betwlert between January and March regarding high levels of ethylene glycol (EG), an industrial solvent, found in drums purportedly made by Dow Chemical subsidiaries in other nations.

The samples tested by DRAP showed EG contamination ranging from 0.76% to 100%, while international standards deem levels below 0.1% safe.

Contaminated cough syrups from India and Indonesia have been linked to over 300 child deaths globally since late 2022 due to high levels of EG and diethylene glycol. In Indonesia, false Dow Thailand labels were found on drums containing EG sold for pharmaceutical use.

DRAP seized batches labeled as manufactured in 2023, months after a WHO global alert on verifying supplier quality. Dow confirmed that the materials in the alert were not theirs, suggesting deliberate mislabeling.