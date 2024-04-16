Search

KP follows Punjab, fixes roti price at Rs15

Web Desk
10:22 AM | 16 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – In line with Punjab government’s exemplary move to slash the price of roti, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government now fixed the new rate at Rs15.

The provincial government fixed the price of 100 grams of roti at Rs15 while the price of 200 grams roti was set at Rs30 on the directive of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP Food Minister Zahoor Shah hoped that lowering roti price would provide relief to inflation weary masses. Shah reiterated taking steps for the welfare of the people.

The decision comes as part of efforts to address food affordability and ensure access to essential items for the growing population.

Nanbais reject new roti prices

The Bakers Association dismissed the price reduction, citing that when the roti price was set at Rs20, a 20 kg bag of flour cost Rs2100. They argued that there should have been prior notification of any price reductions for flour and fines.

President of the Nanbai Association stated that the government does not subsidize gas and electricity, which are essential for baking bread. Since nanbais use Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), reducing bread prices would be challenging.

Despite the notification, roti is still being sold at Rs20 in tandoors, and the mandated prices of Rs16 for roti and Rs20 for naan were not implemented.

Naanbais Association president booked 

Amid the dissent, Shafique Qureshi, President of the All Pakistan Naanbais Association, has been booked under MPO 16. 

Rawalpindi police have registered a case against Qureshi, who remains in hiding since he opposed Punjab government's decision to lower roti and naan prices in a video statement.

After Punjab, Naan and roti prices go down in Islamabad

