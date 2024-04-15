After Punjab, Naan and roti prices go down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the capital city has also announced a decrease in prices of “Tandoor naan and roti” to provide relief to masses.

The deputy commissioner office has issued a notification in this regard while all assistant commissioners and price control magistrate have been directed to ensure the implementation of new rates.

The notification states the price of Tandori roti (100 grams) has been fixed at Rs16 while the naan (120 grams) will be sold for Rs20 with immediate effect.

A day earlier, the Punjab government decreased the roti price from Rs 20 to Rs16.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued a message on the social media platform X, saying, "Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government has reduced the price of roti to Rs16."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that all districts of Punjab and relevant departments have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of this decision.

Earlier, The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday set the minimum support price of wheat for 2023-24 at Rs3,900 per 40kg.