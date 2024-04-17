Iran's "True Promise" attack on Israel's airbase damaged an F35 and a C130 (VIDEO)

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a stern message on Wednesday during Iran's annual army parade, reiterating that any aggression from Israel would be met with a swift and forceful retaliation.

His remarks come amidst heightened tensions following Iran's recent attack on Israel's atomic airbase, marking the first direct assault on Israel since 1973.

"The slightest attack on our sovereignty will be met with a massive and harsh response," President Raisi declared, addressing the crowds gathered for the parade. His warning follows Israel's pledge to respond to the attack, despite international calls for restraint.

Reports suggest that Iran's recent attack on Israel's largest airbase Nevatim -- dubbed as "True Promise" -- resulted in damage to Israeli aircraft, including an F35 and a C130. The strike was seen as a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two regional rivals.

Israeli military video shows damage at Nevatim Airbase after Iran attack pic.twitter.com/qsPbZvFi1f — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 15, 2024

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on the other hand, denied any damage to its aircraft.

Over 880 pounds of explosives in just 1 ballistic missile. Around 120 were fired by Iran at Israel.



The world must recognize Iran’s attack could’ve ended very differently. It’s thanks to our advanced aerial defense systems and the help of our international partners that the… pic.twitter.com/1bqVSc3DYb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 16, 2024

President Raisi hailed the attack as a demonstration of Iran's strength and resolve against what he described as the "false hegemony" of the Zionist regime. He emphasized that Iran had shown restraint in its response but warned that it had the capability to inflict far greater damage if provoked further.

Since the attack, concerns have grown over the potential for a wider conflict in the Middle East, with Iran's allies in Lebanon and Yemen engaging in low-level hostilities with Israel. The UK's foreign minister, visiting Israel, suggested that Israel had decided to take action in response to the attack.

In response to the escalating tensions, American National Security Spokesperson John Kirby expressed concern over Iran's intentions, describing them as "very destructive." Kirby emphasized that it's wrong to claim that Iran had given a warning before attacking Israel.

Iranian officials have been clear in their stance, asserting that any retaliation by Israel would be met with a swift and decisive response. President Raisi emphasized that Iran's supporters would stand by the country in the event of further escalation.

As the world watches the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, calls for calm and restraint have been echoed by international leaders. However, with both sides showing a willingness to escalate, the situation remains highly volatile, raising concerns of a broader conflict in the region.