Pakistan mulls imposition of excise duty on purchase of air tickets

Web Desk 07:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Pakistan mulls imposition of excise duty on purchase of air tickets
Source: Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is mulling over proposal to impsoe excise duty on airline tickets for business class, it has emerged.

Reports in the local media suggest that the Pakistani government is trying to shore up its resources and for the same purpose it is brainstorming imposition of excise tax for international travel through business class.

"17 percent excise duty would be imposed on all international incoming and outgoing passengers travelling through business class," the Express News reported citing its sources.

It has also been revealed that club, business and first class would have to pay the duty and the government would be collecting Rs 50,000 in lieu of federal excise duty from purchase of all international air tickets by consumers.

The proposal to tax travelers is still in the works and a final decision in this regard would be made as soon as government finalises the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan's passport delivery time changed as applicants skyrocket

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market

