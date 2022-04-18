On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad creates history by smashing six to help Pakistan lift Asia Cup against India
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad creates history by smashing six to help Pakistan lift Asia Cup against India
Source: @TheRealPCB_Twitter
Share

LAHORE – On this day in 1986, Pakistani cricket great Javed Miandad smashed a last-ball hit against archrival India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

It’s been 36 years since Miandad smashed India’s Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six to steer Green Shirts to victory in Sharjah. The historic encounter between two neighbors has been the stage for many classics and thrillers over time however it still entertains millions besides shattering the hearts of Indian fans.

In the historic encounter, Pakistan was led by recently ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, while Indian legend Kapil Dev represented Men in Blue.

After being set a 246-run target by archrival India, the Imran Khan-led unit struggled after losing openers. Miandad then steadied Pakistan's innings and etched his name in history books with a ton.

Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the match and it was the time when Miandad, one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever produced, scripted a historic victory by smashing Sharma for a six.

On this day in 1992, PM Imran led Pakistan to ... 11:01 AM | 25 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – On March 25th, twenty-nine years ago, Pakistan won their first and only 1992 World Cup, defeating ...

Team Green was said to be among the top squads alongside Windies. They lost just one Test series till 1993 and bagged a host of ODI tournaments, not least in Sharjah itself.

More From This Category
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities ...
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Engro clears the air about private jet used by ...
06:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday ...
05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows Imran Khan not using ...
10:30 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022: Team Asean ...
07:21 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims ...
07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends
03:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr