Imran Khan says whatever he took from Toshakhana is on 'record'
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday speaks up after newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that PTI Chairman sold expensive gifts received from foreign states.
Speaking to media personnel at his residence, Imran Khan said whatever items he bought from toshakhana is on record. He mentioned opposition leaders to come forward with evidence regarding any corruption.
All they got against me is this toshakhana gift scandal, which is already on record, Khan was quoting by local media outlets as the cricketer turned politician stated that he got all valuable gifts in accordance to law.
He further mentioned that he even changed the rules and made it compulsory to pay at least half price of gifts which according to him was 25 percent in the past.
Khan and Bushra Bibi reportedly kept an expensive watch valued at Rs85 million gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his very first visit to Saudi Arabia on September 18, 2018, by paying Rs17 million.
Khan, who launched a countrywide protest against his ouster, also mentioned that Sharif-led government is trying to close cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 after bail was granted on medical grounds.
Commenting on recent transfers and postings in Federal Investigation Agency, Imran said it's the ‘engineering’ done by the incumbent premier to shut corruption cases against him and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.
Khan also commented on corruption allegations against Farah Khan, the close aide of Imran Khan’s wife, who departed to Dubai amid corruption accusations. Farah had no official position or ministry so she cannot exert that much influence upon bureaucracy or provincial administration, he said.
PTI chief again mentioned foreign conspiracy which according to him led to the fall of the PTI government. He maintained that no PM will be able to withstand the US pressure if the foreign conspiracy is allowed to succeed.
