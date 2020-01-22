President Trump to visit Pakistan soon: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump had assured that he would soon visit Pakistan.

In a statement received here over the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, the foreign minister said the meeting between the US president and prime minister Khan was very constructive which lasted for about an hour in which the prime minister raised certain important issues.

The foreign minister is among the members of prime minister Imran Khan’s delegation during the visit.

The foreign minister said during the meeting, Pakistan raised the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the prime minister informed president Trump over the steps taken by Pakistan in this regard.

The president was urged to support Pakistan over the issue.

The prime minister also discussed the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and the US president assured that he would discuss the issue.

Trump also expressed his concerns over the situation in the occupied Kashmir and said that issue should be resolved, he added.

The prime minister also asked the president about improvement in the travel advisory and also discussed the trade between the two countries. It was agreed during the meeting that a US trade delegation would visit Pakistan, he added.

Qureshi said President Trump was also informed about Pakistan’s concerns over the issue of Iran and the negative impacts it could cause upon Pakistan.

The Afghan issue and moving the process of peace and reconciliation forward also came under the discussion, he added.

The president expressed his confidence and liking for the prime minister, he said, adding the meeting took place in a very cordial manner which was also attended by the members of the US delegation.