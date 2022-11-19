'See you in Rawalpindi': Imran Khan asks supporters to join him on Nov 26
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
'See you in Rawalpindi': Imran Khan asks supporters to join him on Nov 26
Share

RAWAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to his supporters to join him in Rawalpindi on November 26, vowing to present his next plan of action against the government then. 

Stakes are high in the South Asian country as the ousted prime minister has given a call to the masses to gather in Rawalpindi -- where the powerful Pakistan military is headquartered.

PTI's "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March" will have a touchdown in the twin cities at a time when the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif is due to announce the next army chief.

Addressing the long march at Rawat via video link on Saturday, Khan asked everyone to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 (Saturday).

The former ruling party has also approached the capital administration, seeking their permission to hold a rally in the federal capital as convoys led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and General Secretary Asad Umar reach near the twin cities.

Earlier today, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the second phase of the PTI's long march will enter Rawalpindi from Rawat today. He said the final stage has arrived, urging activists to be ready for the anti-government march.

