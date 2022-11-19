Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in latest videos

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gil is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment vicinity.

Her popularity has surpassed her country as Pakistani celebs and fans also drop compliments for her. Nowadays, Gill has jetted off to Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022.

Having a great time, Shehnaz met Guru Randhawa and the duo grooved to his song 'Moon Rise'. Needless to say, the duo have been winning hearts.

Gill no no stranger to dancing her heart out. Earlier, she shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from what appears to be her vanity van where she and her team brook into an impromptu dance performance to Sairat’s Zingaat.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.