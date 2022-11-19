Twin cities brace for PTI’s 'Azadi March' as Imran Khan set to announce Rawalpindi touchdown date today
Web Desk
12:47 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Source: @PTIofficial/Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Political tension is rising in the South Asian country as ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to give a call to the masses to reach Rawalpindi today.

The former ruling party has also approached the capital administration, seeking their permission to hold the rally in the federal capital as convoys led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secretary Asad Umar reach near the twin cities.

Earlier today, former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the second phase of the PTI's long march will enter from Rawat to Rawalpindi today. He said the final stage has arrived, urging activists to stay ready for the anti-government march.

Meanwhile, local residents of twin cities have started to panic buy to avert a shortage of food as PTI planned sit-in and march to pressurize the Sharif-led government for early elections.

More to follow…

