Twin cities brace for PTI’s 'Azadi March' as Imran Khan set to announce Rawalpindi touchdown date today

ISLAMABAD – Political tension is rising in the South Asian country as ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to give a call to the masses to reach Rawalpindi today.

The former ruling party has also approached the capital administration, seeking their permission to hold the rally in the federal capital as convoys led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secretary Asad Umar reach near the twin cities.

Earlier today, former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the second phase of the PTI's long march will enter from Rawat to Rawalpindi today. He said the final stage has arrived, urging activists to stay ready for the anti-government march.

#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ کا دوسرا مرحلہ روات کے مقام سے راولپنڈی شہر داخل ہو نے کیلئے پہنچے گا شاہ محمود قریشی اور اسد عمر نے اس شاندار مہم کی نگرانی کی آج دونوں قافلے روات کے مقام پر ملیں گے، آخری مرحلہ آ گیا ہے تیار رہیں،عمران خان آج عوام کو راولپنڈی پہنچنے کی کال دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, local residents of twin cities have started to panic buy to avert a shortage of food as PTI planned sit-in and march to pressurize the Sharif-led government for early elections.

More to follow…