NADRA issues important instructions regarding ID cards

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued important instructions for citizens regarding their national identity cards.

It has advised the citizens to avoid making photocopies of their identity cards unnecessarily and should bring original documents for the issuance of an identity card.

The authority stated that bringing a photocopy for a B-form or registration certificate is not mandatory, and taking or giving an identity card as a guarantee has no legal standing.

According to the advisory, fraudulent elements lure citizens by offering financial benefits, prizes, etc., and obtain their identification information or fingerprints.

NADRA said citizens must take precautionary measures to avoid such fraudulent activities.

The National Identity Card (NIC) is a secure and technologically advanced identification document issued to eligible Pakistani citizens.

Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the NIC ensures authenticity and validity. Each card features a unique 13-digit identification number, recognized nationwide.

The NIC is a mandatory requirement for obtaining essential documents and services, including:

Driver’s License

National Tax Number (NTN)

Bank Accounts

Passport

Cellular Connections

As per the rules, every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to apply for an NIC.