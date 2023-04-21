Search

WorldPakistanVideosViral

Who is this man in viral video from Masjid-e-Nabawi?

Web Desk 05:19 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Who is this man in viral video from Masjid-e-Nabawi?
Source: Twitter

A video of an elderly man with a Sunnah beard walking around in Masjid-e-Nabawai is trending on Tiktok in Saudi Arabia.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started comparing the elderly man to some holy figures from the early days of Islam. The man wearing a simple dress carries himself with simplicity, but wasn’t seen talking to anyone.

According to the All Pakistan Marri Ittehad, this man is Abdul Qadir Aliani, a native of Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

The Marri Ittehad said in a statement on Friday (April 21, 2023) that Abdul Qadir Aliani would complete his pilgrimage and leave for Pakistan.

Abdul Rehman Mehmandi, president of Marri Ittehad’s Saudi Arabia chapter, said in a separate statement that he met Aliani in Saudi Arabia and congratulated him for his pilgrimage. He said that later Abdur Rehman Marri saw Aliani off at Jeddah airport as he left for Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself praying

05:43 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Yashma Gill shares heartwarming video of a blind man's journey towards mosque

05:06 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam spends Shab-e-Qadr at Masjid-e-Nabawi

07:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Panic as wild animal creeps into Parliament House (VIDEO)

07:15 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Over 2 million Muslims throng Masjid al-Haram for Shab-e-Qadr prayers

10:42 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

This video of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor will leave you in tears

01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Setback for Musk as SpaceX Starship rocket blows up minutes after ...

05:59 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: