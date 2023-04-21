Who is this man in viral video from Masjid-e-Nabawi?

A video of an elderly man with a Sunnah beard walking around in Masjid-e-Nabawai is trending on Tiktok in Saudi Arabia.
As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started comparing the elderly man to some holy figures from the early days of Islam. The man wearing a simple dress carries himself with simplicity, but wasn’t seen talking to anyone.
"Viral video alert! An elderly man in white during Umrah at Masjid Nabawi is trending in Arab media. He carries himself with the simplicity of the Prophet's companions, making it seem like he's from their era. #Umrah #Simplicity #ProphetsCompanions" pic.twitter.com/TXLoXkX6E6— ۔MUHAMMED IMRAN®🇵🇰 (@Imran_Rahmaan) April 21, 2023
According to the All Pakistan Marri Ittehad, this man is Abdul Qadir Aliani, a native of Hub Chowki in Balochistan.
The Marri Ittehad said in a statement on Friday (April 21, 2023) that Abdul Qadir Aliani would complete his pilgrimage and leave for Pakistan.
Abdul Rehman Mehmandi, president of Marri Ittehad’s Saudi Arabia chapter, said in a separate statement that he met Aliani in Saudi Arabia and congratulated him for his pilgrimage. He said that later Abdur Rehman Marri saw Aliani off at Jeddah airport as he left for Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.