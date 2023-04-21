Who is this man in viral video from Masjid-e-Nabawi?

A video of an elderly man with a Sunnah beard walking around in Masjid-e-Nabawai is trending on Tiktok in Saudi Arabia.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started comparing the elderly man to some holy figures from the early days of Islam. The man wearing a simple dress carries himself with simplicity, but wasn’t seen talking to anyone.

"Viral video alert! An elderly man in white during Umrah at Masjid Nabawi is trending in Arab media. He carries himself with the simplicity of the Prophet's companions, making it seem like he's from their era. #Umrah #Simplicity #ProphetsCompanions" pic.twitter.com/TXLoXkX6E6 — ۔MUHAMMED IMRAN®🇵🇰 (@Imran_Rahmaan) April 21, 2023

According to the All Pakistan Marri Ittehad, this man is Abdul Qadir Aliani, a native of Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

The Marri Ittehad said in a statement on Friday (April 21, 2023) that Abdul Qadir Aliani would complete his pilgrimage and leave for Pakistan.

Abdul Rehman Mehmandi, president of Marri Ittehad’s Saudi Arabia chapter, said in a separate statement that he met Aliani in Saudi Arabia and congratulated him for his pilgrimage. He said that later Abdur Rehman Marri saw Aliani off at Jeddah airport as he left for Pakistan.