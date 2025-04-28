ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated after Pahalgam attack in Indian occupied Kashmir and now cross-border firing occurred near Line of Control.

Indian forces responded to gunfire along de facto border for fourth consecutive night, as tensions remain high following the deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir last week.

April 22 terror attack, which left 26 people dead, intensified already fraught relationship between Islamabad and New Delhi. The attack sparked widespread outrage in India, fueling calls for stronger action against Pakistan, whom New Delhi falsely accuses of fostering terrorism, instead India intelligence are providing training and arms to Baloch militants.

Indian Army reported responding to unprovoked small arms fire from several Pakistan Army posts along 740-km de facto border separating Azad Kashmir and IIOJK. The fire occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

Amid tensions, India conducted several military exercises across the country, some of which are routine preparedness drills, according to defense officials.

As both nations continue their respective military activities, fears remain that these escalating tensions could further destabilize the already volatile region.