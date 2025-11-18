Babar Azam fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka ODI series

DUBAI – Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Babar was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match,” the ICC said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Babar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being dismissed, Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease.

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.