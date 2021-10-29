Pakistan logs 659 new Covid infections, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 17 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.46 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 659 people contracted the deadly virus whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,271,687.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 931 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,220,105. As of Friday, the total count of active cases has dropped to 23,151 while the death toll has soared to 28,431.

Statistics 29 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,093

Positive Cases: 659

Positivity %: 1.46%

Deaths : 17

Patients on Critical Care: 1395 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 29, 2021

At least 469,122 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,845 in Punjab 177,807 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,835 Islamabad, 33,228 in Balochistan, 34,461 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,389 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,909 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,563 in Sindh, 5,738 KP, 939 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,093 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,705,288 since the first case was reported.

