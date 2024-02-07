Chile’s former billionaire president Sebastián Piñera dies in helicopter crash

The former Chile’s president Sebastián Piñera passed away in a helicopter crash in the country’s famous vacation point Lago Ranco.

Reports in international media said three passengers aboard the ill-fated chopper survived when it came down in a lake on Tuesday. The 74-year-old billionaire politician used to fly his own helicopter but there was no confirmation for the recent crash.

Chile’s authorities said it is with deep regret that former premier Pinera passed away tragically some 920km south of Santiago. His remains were retrieved by navy after crash in a region where he used to spend some time with his family every year.

Following the announcement, Chile announced three days of mourning and a state funeral while tributes are being paid.

Piñera holds a legacy as he was the first conservative president of South American nation after the end of military rule. He served as president from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.

He was known for his pro-business measures that boosted economic growth but later sparked protests over controversies. Piñera's efforts are still remembered in building national consensus as country of 20 million remember him as a seasoned politician and committed democrat.

His two stints marked a significant shift in Chilean politics, bringing the conservative movement to power for the first time after military rule. He navigated the country through several crises including Covid pandemic.