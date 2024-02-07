Search

World

Chile’s former billionaire president Sebastián Piñera dies in helicopter crash

Web Desk
10:54 AM | 7 Feb, 2024
Chile’s former billionaire president Sebastián Piñera dies in helicopter crash

The former Chile’s president Sebastián Piñera passed away in a helicopter crash in the country’s famous vacation point Lago Ranco.

Reports in international media said three passengers aboard the ill-fated chopper survived when it came down in a lake on Tuesday. The 74-year-old billionaire politician used to fly his own helicopter but there was no confirmation for the recent crash.

Chile’s authorities said it is with deep regret that former premier Pinera passed away tragically some 920km south of Santiago. His remains were retrieved by navy after crash in a region where he used to spend some time with his family every year.

Following the announcement, Chile announced three days of mourning and a state funeral while tributes are being paid.

Piñera holds a legacy as he was the first conservative president of South American nation after the end of military rule. He served as president from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.

He was known for his pro-business measures that boosted economic growth but later sparked protests over controversies. Piñera's efforts are still remembered in building national consensus as country of 20 million remember him as a seasoned politician and committed democrat.

His two stints marked a significant shift in Chilean politics, bringing the conservative movement to power for the first time after military rule. He navigated the country through several crises including Covid pandemic.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

10:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in ...

02:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

07:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Mexico, Chile ask ICC to investigate potential crimes amid ...

09:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Is this Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing in ...

03:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad dies at 86

World

10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of ...

09:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024: Check key stats, and numbers here

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: