Political parties wrap up elections campaign as Pakistan goes to polls on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani leaders conclude campaign trail ahead of general elections, and now no political rally is allowed with one day remaining at the polls.

The country of 240 million saw a subdued election campaign but PML-N managed to get huge power shows across the country.

Ahead of the polling, all major parties except PTI hold rallies as Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, brother Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Reham and other addressed rallies in various cities.

ECP, Armed Forces and other institutions have completed all arrangements to hold polls nationwide, with 90,600 polling stations formed and the deployment of around 650,000 security personnel.

Ahead of polls, the top polls body issued an advisory warning candidates and political parties against organizing rallies, public meetings or corner meetings to canvass for votes.

As country prepares for national elections, security poses a major challenge amid increasing attacks on political entities and candidates.

In Balochistan province, there have been numerous attacks on election participants, security personnel, and election commission offices. Lately, a bomb explosion targeted a rally organized by PTI party in Sibi city, resulting in casualties.

The electoral process has also been marred by accusations of pre-poll rigging, particularly by PTI party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.