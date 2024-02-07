Amnesty Int. calls for uninterrupted internet access during Pakistan elections

Rights groups including Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet services and digital communication platforms during the February 8 elections.

Human Rights organisations made the call as authorities in Pakistan temporarily slowed down internet services and blocked access to major social media platforms before polls.

Expressing concern over internet suspension, Amnesty International stressed upholding right to freedom of expression and ensuring that citizens can freely share and access information online.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and ECP were requested to take proactive measures to guarantee full internet access and social media usage throughout the election period.

Accessing the internet and utilizing social media platforms is essential for citizens to engage in democratic processes, participate in informed discussions, and exercise their fundamental rights, it said.

Rights groups highlighted that any interruptions to internet access during the election would not just undermine the democratic process but also hinder citizens' ability to obtain critical information and freely express their opinions.



After months of uncertainty, Pakistan is all set for high-stakes February 8 elections, however, the pre-poll violence marred the electioneering with several killed and injured before polls.

Amid the rumours about the suspension of mobile or Internet services on polling day, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi clarified there would be no such restriction, urging the masses to exercise their democratic right to vote wisely. The key member of Kakar-led government stressed voting significance for the democratic process.

Minister said freedom to communicate and access information is essential for a fair and transparent election, reiterating the incumbent government's commitment to upholding democratic principles.



