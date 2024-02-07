Search

Pakistan

Amnesty Int. calls for uninterrupted internet access during Pakistan elections

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2024
Amnesty Int. calls for uninterrupted internet access during Pakistan elections
Source: File Photo

Rights groups including Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet services and digital communication platforms during the February 8 elections.

Human Rights organisations made the call as authorities in Pakistan temporarily slowed down internet services and blocked access to major social media platforms before polls.

Expressing concern over internet suspension, Amnesty International stressed upholding right to freedom of expression and ensuring that citizens can freely share and access information online.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and ECP were requested to take proactive measures to guarantee full internet access and social media usage throughout the election period.

Accessing the internet and utilizing social media platforms is essential for citizens to engage in democratic processes, participate in informed discussions, and exercise their fundamental rights, it said.

Rights groups highlighted that any interruptions to internet access during the election would not just undermine the democratic process but also hinder citizens' ability to obtain critical information and freely express their opinions.
 
After months of uncertainty, Pakistan is all set for high-stakes February 8 elections, however, the pre-poll violence marred the electioneering with several killed and injured before polls.

Amid the rumours about the suspension of mobile or Internet services on polling day, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi clarified there would be no such restriction, urging the masses to exercise their democratic right to vote wisely. The key member of Kakar-led government stressed voting significance for the democratic process.

Minister said freedom to communicate and access information is essential for a fair and transparent election, reiterating the incumbent government's commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Information Minister clears air about mobile services, internet shutdown on Feb 8


 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

09:03 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Political parties wrap up elections campaign as Pakistan goes to ...

11:45 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Electioneering to end tonight as Pakistan is all set to hold general ...

10:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Army conducts flag marches ahead of Feb 8 polls

08:25 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Army, Rangers, police hold flag marches ahead of Feb 8 general ...

08:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center inaugurated in Islamabad 

Pakistan

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

05:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: